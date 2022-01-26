Republic Day 2022: Alia Bhatt’s Raazi to Akshay Kumar's Kesari, films that will evoke the patriot in you

Republic Day is not just any other holiday in our country but it is a very special day for all the Indians. The feeling of patriotism binds all of us and this is something that no one can take from us. Well, Bollywood never fails to portray this feeling and love of Indians towards their country beautifully on-screen with their movies. Every year there are several films that evoke the inner patriots in us. And today as we celebrate Republic Day, we bring to you a list of movies that you can maybe binge-watch and be assured that your inner patriot will come knocking anytime.

Raazi

The story of an Indian girl married to a Pakistani Army officer only so that she could spy on them and serve her country was loved by everyone. Alia Bhatt aced her role as an Indian spy and Vicky Kaushal was absolutely convincing as her Pakistani husband. When you see Raazi, it is quite impossible to not feel that love for your country and the urge to even sacrifice yourself for this love.

Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra portrayed the character of Captain Vikram Batra with so much perfection on our screens. We all had only heard of his stories but with Shershaah, we got to live and witness his life. The story of a man who sacrificed his life at a young age only for the love for his country could definitely not go unnoticed.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Girls are no less than boys and if they fix their head on something then nothing can stop them, not even a Kargil war. Well, Gunjan Saxena fearlessly participated in the Kargil war and served her county. Janhvi Kapoor brought Gunjan Saxena to life on our screens with her brilliant performance in the film. An ambitious Gunjan Saxena eyes becoming a pilot after being drawn by the idea of a life in a cockpit. Despite facing reservations, she fulfils her dream and serves the country in the Kargil War. The way Gunjan fought for her country definitely is a story to be remembered forever.

Kesari

The connection of Akshay Kumar and patriotic films go way back in time. The actor often brings out a patriotic movie and gets our patriotic spirits high. Well, there are a lot of his films that we can add to this list but today we thought of having Kesari on this list. The story of how 21 Sikh soldiers fought against 10,000 Pashtun invaders is capable of still giving you goosebumps.

Sardar Udham

Who does not know Sardar Udham Singh? The revolutionary who took revenge of the Jallianwala Baugh massacre by killing Michael O'Dwyer, Punjab's lieutenant governor, is a story that is engraved in our history books. We have often studied about Sardar Udham in schools and colleges but Vicky Kaushal brought this historical character to life with his wonderful acting.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt flaunts her photography skills with 'shaky' old sunrise video; Fans miss Ranbir Kapoor