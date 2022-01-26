Republic Day 2022: Lata Mangeshkar's Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon to B Praak's Teri Mitti, songs to celebrate India

The Republic Day Of India is celebrated every year on January 26 and it is the day on which, back in 1950, our Constitution came into force. As the nation evokes its inner patriot today to honour our great nation, we remember how the music from B-town's musical geniuses has fostered the spirit of our Republic with tunes that hit the right chords. From Lata Mangeshkar's emotional tribute Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon to B Praak's powerful rendition of Teri Mitti, here are 5 songs that continue to give us goosebumps.

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon

Lata Mangeshkar's song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon has a special place in every Indian's heart and even today, it has the power to move anyone to tears. The voice of the Nightingale of India in this heartwarming tribute to the martyrs of the Indo-China War back in 1962 had left even Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, then Prime Minister, in tears. Today, as the nation honours our Republic, this song is certainly going to leave you overwhelmed.

Teri Mitti

Kesari's song Teri Mitti, crooned by National Award winner, B Praak, is yet another patriotic song that not only pays tribute to fallen heroes but also evokes a sense of belongingness to our motherland. Composed by Arko, lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, and crooned by B Praak, the song won the singer several awards and accolades including the National Award for Best Playback singer. No matter where you are, this song will certainly bring out the proud feeling of being an Indian in you.

Ae Watan

When Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan's voice croons the lyrics of Ae Watan from Raazi, there isn't a dry eye in the room. The 2018 song from Alia Bhatt's film Raazi is a perfect ode from a patriot to his/her motherland. There are two versions of the song and each has its own special place in our hearts. Today, on Republic Day, we guarantee, this song will bring out the Indian in you.

Vande Mataram

Who can forget this gem by A.R Rahman? Vande Mataram is a powerful ode to the motherland by the genius musician of India, AR Rahman. Crooned, composed by Rahman, the song celebrates the diversity of India. Be it a Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali, or a Tamilian, every Indian connects with this beautiful melody!

Aisa Des Hai Mera

The peppy track from Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Veer Zaara is a perfect celebration of the culture of the homeland we call India. The beautiful voices of Gurdas Maan, Lata Mangeshkar, and Udit Narayan come together in a melody composed by Late Madan Mohan to paint a flourishing photo of India. The upbeat mode of the song and the meaningful lyrics of this special song also teach us to honour every culture and nation, we call homeland.

Happy Republic Day, fellow Indians!

