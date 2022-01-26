Republic Day 2022 Live Updates: Bollywood stars wish fans, Akshay Kumar congratulates Padma Award winners
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli send out good wishes to Indians on Republic Day from South Africa. The couple celebrated the festival as they wished all 'Happy Republic Day'.
Have a look:
Happy Republic Day to all. Proud to be an Indian.
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2022
On Republic Day, Kangana Ranaut, Zoya Akhtar and Kiara Advani celebrated the spirit of India and sent out good wishes to fans. Kangana wrote, "Happy Republic Day." Karan Johar also penned a note and wrote, "To the spirit of our republic - may we continue to uphold, cherish and celebrate our constitution - the pillar that upholds the country’s values and binds it together in unity! Jai hind."
Have a look:
To the spirit of our republic - may we continue to uphold, cherish and celebrate our constitution - the pillar that upholds the country’s values and binds it together in unity! Jai hind!#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/a1ymuT7WPN
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2022
Dia Mirza took to her Instagram story and shared a pic of the Preamble from the Constitution of India as she extended wishes on the occasion of Republic Day
Janhvi Kapoor took the social media by a storm this morning as she dropped certain BTS pics from her training for Mr & Mrs Mahi. In the pics, she was seen getting trained in cricket with Dinesh Karthik.
On the occasion of Republic Day today, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram story and shared a pic of a postal stamp from January 26, 1950. He captioned it as, "Happy Republic Day".
As the nation celebrates the 73rd Republic Day today, here's a look at some of the popular Bollywood songs to celebrate the motherland that will give you goosebumps and will also strike the right chord with your heart.
In order to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day, Farah Khan got her triplets dressed in tricolour clothes and they made an adorable trio. She wrote, "The picture says it #happyrepublicday .. #flashback #whentheywouldlistentome".
On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, Tiger Shroff took to social media and shared a clip from his song Vande Matram which happens to be a patriotic number. He wrote, "With faith in our hearts and independence in our thoughts, let's salute the Nation. Happy Republic Day!"
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram story to wish her fans on the 73rd Republic Day. She wrote, "Happy Republic Day. 26.01.2022. Jai Hind" along with the Indian national flag.
On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, Ajay Devgn shared a video of female Indian Army officers performing stunts on motorcycle during the parade on social media. He captioned it as, "What they can do, I can’t. Truly remarkable #HappyRepublicDay".
What they can do, I can’t. Truly remarkable#HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/mIoNr8WI4n
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 26, 2022
As the Government of India announced the list of Padma Award winner, Akshay Kumar took to micro-blogging site Twitter and penned a note congratulating the winner. He wrote, "Heartwarming to see some great names in the #PadmaAwards list. Amazing achievers from Science, Armed Forces, Sports, Industry, Art… And of course my director friend Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Super proud".