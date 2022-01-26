Live

Republic Day 2022 Live Updates: Bollywood stars wish fans, Akshay Kumar congratulates Padma Award winners

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Jan 26, 2022 10:57 AM IST  |  41.3K
 
 
Republic Day 2022 Live Updates: Bollywood stars wish fans, Akshay Kumar congratulates Padma Award winners
Republic Day 2022 Live Updates: Bollywood stars wish fans, Akshay Kumar congratulates Padma Award winners
Highlights
January 26, 2022, 10:52 am IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wish fellow Indians on Republic Day

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli send out good wishes to Indians on Republic Day from South Africa. The couple celebrated the festival as they wished all 'Happy Republic Day'.

Have a look:

January 26, 2022, 10:47 am IST
Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar send out Republic Day wishes

On Republic Day, Kangana Ranaut, Zoya Akhtar and Kiara Advani celebrated the spirit of India and sent out good wishes to fans. Kangana wrote, "Happy Republic Day." Karan Johar also penned a note and wrote, "To the spirit of our republic - may we continue to uphold, cherish and celebrate our constitution - the pillar that upholds the country’s values and binds it together in unity! Jai hind."

 

Have a look:

January 26, 2022, 10:33 am IST
Dia Mirza shares a pic of Preamble on 73rd Republic Day

Dia Mirza took to her Instagram story and shared a pic of the Preamble from the Constitution of India as she extended wishes on the occasion of Republic Day

January 26, 2022, 10:25 am IST
Janhvi Kapoor shares BTS pics from her cricket training for Mr & Mrs Mahi

Janhvi Kapoor took the social media by a storm this morning as she dropped certain BTS pics from her training for Mr & Mrs Mahi. In the pics, she was seen getting trained in cricket with Dinesh Karthik.

 

 

Read Full Article
January 26, 2022, 10:19 am IST
Shahid Kapoor shares a priceless pic on the occasion of Republic Day

On the occasion of Republic Day today, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram story and shared a pic of a postal stamp from January 26, 1950. He captioned it as, "Happy Republic Day".

 

January 26, 2022, 10:13 am IST
Bollywood songs to celebrate India on Republic Day

As the nation celebrates the 73rd Republic Day today, here's a look at some of the popular Bollywood songs to celebrate the motherland that will give you goosebumps and will also strike the right chord with your heart.

Read Full Article
January 26, 2022, 09:46 am IST
Farah Khan gets her kids dressed in tricolour on Republic Day

In order to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day, Farah Khan got her triplets dressed in tricolour clothes and they made an adorable trio. She wrote, "The picture says it #happyrepublicday .. #flashback #whentheywouldlistentome".

 

 

January 26, 2022, 09:43 am IST
Tiger Shroff shares a video of his patriotic number to wish fans on Republic Day

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, Tiger Shroff took to social media and shared a clip from his song Vande Matram which happens to be a patriotic number. He wrote, "With faith in our hearts and independence in our thoughts, let's salute the Nation. Happy Republic Day!"

 

 

January 26, 2022, 09:35 am IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes fans on Republic Day with a special post

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram story to wish her fans on the 73rd Republic Day. She wrote, "Happy Republic Day. 26.01.2022. Jai Hind" along with the Indian national flag.

 

January 26, 2022, 09:25 am IST
Ajay Devgn wishes fans on 73rd Republic Day

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, Ajay Devgn shared a video of female Indian Army officers performing stunts on motorcycle during the parade on social media. He captioned it as, "What they can do, I can’t. Truly remarkable #HappyRepublicDay".

 

 

January 26, 2022, 09:17 am IST
Akshay Kumar pens a note to congratulate the Padma Awards winners

As the Government of India announced the list of Padma Award winner, Akshay Kumar took to micro-blogging site Twitter and penned a note congratulating the winner. He wrote, "Heartwarming to see some great names in the #PadmaAwards list. Amazing achievers from Science, Armed Forces, Sports, Industry, Art… And of course my director friend Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Super proud".