Resul Pookutty all set to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput with his film ‘Samanantar’; VIDEO inside

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has shocked everyone in the Bollywood and TV industry last year. Although it is more than a year that he passed away, his memories are etched in our minds forever. According to the latest reports, famous sound designer Resul Pookutty is set to dedicate his latest project to the late actor. Yes! You heard that right. Resul is coming up with an anthology of four stories set in Bihar titled Samanantar. Reportedly, it will be directed by Niraj Mishra, best known for helming the -starrer television legal drama, Adaalat.

According to reports in Free Press Journal, after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, it was said that Resul Pookutty was to collaborate with him for a movie. Unfortunately, that could not happen but the sound designer decided to pay a tribute to the late actor through his next venture. Taking to his Twitter handle Anand Pandit, the producer of recently released Chehre, shared the teaser of Samanantar and wrote, “SAMANANTAR, a supernatural anthology of four hard-hitting stories inspired by events from the world around us, of greed, deceit and repentance in the heartland of India.Kudos to @resulp for bringing these new talents to light.#Samanantar #Nirajmishra #ResulPookuttyProductions.”

SAMANANTAR, a supernatural anthology of four hard-hitting stories inspired by events from the world around us, of greed, deceit and repentance in the heartland of India.Kudos to @resulp for bringing these new talents to light.#Samanantar #Nirajmishra #ResulPookuttyProductions pic.twitter.com/mIUtqgLBEw — Anand Pandit (@anandpandit63) September 9, 2021

Revealing how he got involved with the project, Resul Pookutty says, “When I read Niraj’s script, I was bowled over. I couldn’t let go of the opportunity to produce the anthology. It is my tribute to Sushant. It breaks the stereotypical image of Bihar and Biharis.”

Talking about Samanantar, Niraj says, “It’s a philosophical-supernatural anthology comprising four hard-hitting stories. Through the stories, we have tried to explore the response of nature to the karma created by us.”

