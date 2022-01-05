Reunite with your friends and family on a ‘Clean’ note, only on Amazon miniTV.

Is there a better way than to make a fresh start on a ‘clean’ note with our loved ones? We think, not. ‘Clean’ featuring Amrita Puri and Aisha Ahmed is streaming on Amazon’s latest launch, Amazon miniTV which is now available on Amazon Shopping App. And the best part about Amazon miniTV is that viewers can explore all kinds of short films, series, and similar content for FREE!

‘Clean’ featuring Amrita Puri and Aisha Ahmed ostensibly is the story about two sisters reuniting after years. However, writer and director Zoya Parvin does not forget to add layers to her story, and characters- Saba (Amrita) and Mehr (Aisha), whose shared past casts a shadow on their present relationship as well. A warm and relatable tale about family, healing, and second chances, ‘Clean’ is the perfect emotional ride for all the lovers of cinema!

We give you 5 reasons below!

1. A unique but relatable sibling bond

Through Saba and Mehr, writer and director Zoya Parvin portray a unique sibling bond but so familiar in its own ways. Here are two sisters who are meeting each other for the first time in 5 years. The air is heavy with awkwardness and caution, but it dissolves into thin air as soon as they chance upon an anecdote from a shared childhood. Stories about parents, ex-partners, an accident in the kitchen – these memories keep Saba and Mehr tied together, just like any of us, with our siblings.

2. Engaging storyline

20 minutes is a tricky time slot to tell a holistic story, but ‘Clean’ does it more than decently. Each minute, each frame, each glance is used judiciously and contributes to giving viewers a better understanding of the lives of these characters that you met moments ago. Why were Saba and Mehr estranged? What brought Mehr back? You can’t wait to know it all.

3. Eye-opening takeaway message

Oftentimes, we might mistake intimacy for awareness, and that’s what ‘Clean’ hits at. Zoya Parvin drives home the importance of communication in relationships, even the ones we might take for granted. ‘Clean’ will inspire you to have that heart-to-heart conversation with close ones.

4. Heart-touching dialogues by Anurag Kashyap

Ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s dialogues say a lot with fewer words. For instance, when Mehr tells Saba, “It’s like everybody has given me a second chance, but you,” you feel the words tug at your heartstrings. Or, when Saba, on the verge of breaking down, about the responsibilities she had to take on as the elder one, a familiar face crops up in your mind. You either know someone like her or, you are her.

5. Warm look and feel

‘Clean’ brings up quite a few important but difficult conversations to the forefront, but this story about sisters does not miss out on making you feel warm inside out. The reuniting of family members, the well-set out lunch table, the tenderness of relationships, everything hits quite close to home, and you do find a reason to reflect.

