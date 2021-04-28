REVEALED: Deepika Padukone to play THIS role for the first time in Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya & Siddhant

Well kept secret of Shakun Batra’s next film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi has now been revealed. Details inside of Deepika’s exciting role and the plotline.

Any details including the title of Shakun Batra’s next film have been kept wrapped under seven locks for a little over a year and a half. Shakun Batra’s second feature film Kapoor and Sons came out to rave reviews in 2016 and since then the audience and the trade have been waiting for his next bated breath. For a while, Shakun’s name was attached with the Osho film where was rumored to play the role of Ma Anand Sheela. The project has not taken off yet though Shakun just unveiled the documentary called Searching for Sheela on OTT.

Here’s the scoop, Bollywood Hungama has revealed the details of her role and the plotline. A source has told them, "Deepika plays the role of a fitness instructor. While many in the know say it's based on a celebrity fitness instructor, the team at Dharma Productions and the writers have completely denied it. But yes, it's true she plays a fitness enthusiast and a trainer in the domestic noir drama." is portraying the character of a fitness trainer, which has never played, in the extramarital issue-based film.

Deepika is opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi while Ananya is playing the romantic partner opposite Dhairya. Bollywood Hungama further revealed that Ananya and Deepika are sisters in the film though the equations get complex when Deepika gets attached with Dhairya’s character. Shakun is known for weaving complex emotional plotlines around the characters. The domestic drama is right on the heels of relationships, complexities, and an unbiased look at human desires.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

