REVEALED: Here’s how Salman Khan intends to celebrate his 54th birthday

Salman Khan Birthday: One of the most popular stars in Bollywood, Salman Khan will be turning a year older on December 27. In a recent interview, the Dabangg 3 actor revealed how he plans to celebrate his birthday.

When it comes to naming a superstar in Bollywood who is lovely called the Dabangg of the industry, it is . The star of the upcoming cop drama, Dabangg 3 is currently neck-deep in work as he is engaged in promotions of the film as well as is shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Bigg Boss 13. Now, in just a few days on December 27, Salman will turn 54. Fans of the actor will swarm from across the country to wish him at his house, Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Salman revealed what he intends to do on his 54th birthday. As per a report of the portal, Salman mentioned that he would be spending time with his pregnant sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. The Dabangg 3 star plans to spend time with her and family on his special day. Salman said, “There are no plans for my birthday. My sister Arpita (Sharma) is pregnant, so I’m going to spend time with her...”

Meanwhile, some reports stated that Arpita and Aayush Sharma are expecting their second child and it is a sort of a birthday gift to Salman. A report of Mumbai Mirror stated that the star’s sister might deliver the baby on Salman’s birthday to make the day even more special. Meanwhile, Salman was seen at Arpita’s house this year on Ganpati and also did the puja with his family, like a ritual. The actor is busy promoting Dabangg 3 with and Saiee Manjrekar. Dabangg 3 will introduce Saiee in Bollywood and she is often seen accompanying Salman to events for promotions. It also stars Kiccha Sudeep. Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is slated to hit the screens on December 20, 2019.

