REVEALED: Here's how Vicky Kaushal popped the big marriage question to Katrina Kaif

Published on Nov 03, 2021 05:22 PM IST
   
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have sent their fans into a frenzy ever since rumours of their wedding surfaced. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that the wedding festivities will commence in Rajasthan from 7 December onwards. Now, a latest report published in India Today, reveals how Vicky popped the big marriage question to Katrina.   

Turns out, Katrina is a die-hard fan of dark chocolate brownies and that became Vicky's go to choice. The Sardar Udham actor reportedly got made-to-order dark chocolate brownies. In true filmy style, Vicky then visited Katrina and handed over the box to her just like any other box. 

As per the report, Katrina wasn't obviously aware about what's inside. She was reportedly left stumped when she opened it to find a note and a ring that said, “Will you marry me?". Katrina's close friend, on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the proposal and said, "Vicky is true romantic at heart and totally smitten by Katrina. Even their common friends are a bit shocked on how obsessed these two are with each other. The pandemic and lockdown, in fact, got them closer and made their bond stronger. So when it came to popping the big wedding question, Vicky went all-out in true filmy style." 

An insider added that Vicky and Katrina's friends are thrilled at the fact that these two will be a married couple soon.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had also exclusively revealed that Katrina and Vicky have zeroed down a cosy love nest in Mumbai. Their new home is in Mumbai Juhu's plush high rise where Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reside. 

Credits: India Today


Comments
Anonymous : Run Vicky run. This opportunist is ruining your life and career.
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : PR Kween kat
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Katrina's over enthusiastic PR team leaking details. Then PR Queen claim to be a private person and blaming media for such news. Article states Katrina's close friend means PR
REPLY 1 1 hour ago

