Revealed: Inside details of Shah Rukh Khan's meeting with Aryan Khan at Arthur Road Jail

After 14 days of being in judicial custody in the alleged drugs case, Aryan Khan got the chance to meet his father Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday as the superstar visited Arthur Road prison. Photos came in of Shah Rukh making his way to the jail a day after Aryan's bail was rejected by Mumbai Sessions Court. Now, India Today has revealed the details of the meeting between Shah Rukh and his son Aryan in the prison. As per their report, the meeting lasted for 18 minutes.

As per the report, Aryan looked emotional during the meeting with his father. The report further claimed that Shah Rukh's meeting with Aryan became possible after there was a change in the guidelines for in person meeting from today onwards. Earlier, only video calling was permitted due to COVID 19 pandemic. Further, the report claimed that Shah Rukh was allowed to meet Aryan for 20 minutes but he stayed only for 18 minutes. The superstar spoke to Aryan through an intercom and they were separated by a glass wall and grill.

Reportedly, 5 guards and an inspector-level officer was present at the spot and the area was left vacant for them to meet due to security reasons. This is the first time Aryan Khan was allowed to meet anyone from his family since his arrest on October 2 by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Before this, reports say Aryan spoke to Shah Rukh and Gauri on a video call from jail.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, after Shah Rukh left the jail, he was mobbed by the crowd present outside. The video of the visit went viral on social media. Later, in the afternoon, NCB officers were seen arriving at Mannat in connection with the investigation of Aryan's case. Not just this, NCB officers also visited Ananya Panday's house on Thursday afternoon and summoned her to appear before them at 2 PM.

Also Read|Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat visited by NCB officers after he meets Aryan Khan; PHOTOS