REVEALED: Mystery behind Vikram Vedha stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s identical poses decoded

It is a good day for all the Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan fans as the teaser of their film Vikram Vedha was released. Social media has been buzzing with praises for the two stars and fans cannot wait to watch the movie already. Well, the team of Vikram Vedha came together for a special preview of the teaser of the film. We spotted Hrithik and Saif looking dapper as always and they posed for the paparazzi. One thing that caught our attention was their identical pose. Now we have finally been able to decode the mystery behind their pose and we bet you want to know about it too.

Mystery behind Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s pose

If you look at Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s pictures carefully you will see that both the stars struck identical poses for the paps. The Vikram Vedha stars lifted both their hands and made a ‘V’ from both their hands and posed for the paps. Hrithik and Saif made sure to make 2 V’s from their hands which is a representation of the initials of Vikram Vedha. Isn’t it interesting? For the unversed, fans cannot wait to see these two step in the shoes of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the official Hindi remake of the 2017 hit Tamil movie of the same name.

Check out Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s pose:

Bollywood celebrity reacts on Vikram Vedha teaser

After watching the teaser, Saif Ali Khan’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share the teaser and posted heart emojis. Abhishek Bachchan in the comments section wrote, ‘too cool braz’ with a fire emoji. Vicky Kaushal wrote, ‘First day first show!’, Saba Pataudi wrote, ‘Excited! Eagerly awaited’ with a heart emoji. Siddhanth Chaturvedi posted several fire emojis. Hrithik’s dad Rakesh Roshan wrote, ‘God bless all’ in the first comment and ‘Super’ in the second comment. Hrithik’s GF Saba Azad too took to her Instagram stories to share the teaser and wrote, ‘ready???? Lets go!!’

Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

