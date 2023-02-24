REVEALED: Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 in April

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are one of the most loved actors globally. Recently, the duo appeared together in Pathaan and they took the theatres by storm with their magical chemistry. Salman and Shah Rukh managed to recreate their Karan Arjun moment and thoroughly entertained the audience with their hilarious camaraderie. Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is currently enjoying a massive run at the box office. The film is a part of YRF's spy universe which also includes Salman's Tiger series and Hrithik Roshan's War. Interestingly, SRK will also feature in a special role in Salman's upcoming film Tiger 3.

The excitement amongst the audience is doubled after watching Pathaan. Shah Rukh will be seen as Pathaan in Tiger 3. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in important roles. We have learnt that Shah Rukh will shoot for his part in the film in April. A source revealed that King Khan will be shooting for his special appearance in Mumbai by the end of April.

A source said, "Watch out for Pathaan’s entry in Tiger 3! As the super-spies start crossing over in each other’s films, which are part of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, expect twists and surprises that deliver outstanding entertainment value to audiences in theatres."

The source further added, "Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by end-April and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission."

Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and backed by Aditya Chopra. The first look was unveiled last year and it got the fans super excited. Tiger 3 is slated to release in theatres on Diwali 2023.