Revealed: The future of content creation in the fashion industry

One in three content creators wants to tap into new sources of revenue, as per Deloitte’s Creator Economy Report. It sounds fairly logical considering the resources and time that goes into the content creator’s job. Ideation, video/photo shoots, conceptualization, editing, promotions, and if the creator is lucky, it stops at that. With an added layer of brand collaborations, the risk-to-reward ratio for any creator hedges on a number of platforms that they use to put out their content.

Plenty of opportunities for innovation

While the industry is known for its flamboyance and glamour, fashion content creation comes with its own challenges. In the last two years, sustainability in fashion as well as the issues with fast fashion have changed the focus of influencers as well as the brands. Some of the other challenges that the industry is facing are copying & counterfeiting, trolling (especially as fashion can be seen as an eccentric form of art), all buzz & no business from fashion shows, etc.

The opportunity for innovation in times like these is immense. The importance of visual content creation has been rising because it allows consumers to get a feel for what they're buying without having to try it on first hand; this makes shopping more convenient since you don't have to go out looking for clothes every time you want something new!

So what is the vision of the future for content creation?

The future of content creation in the fashion industry is going to be driven by technology. We're already seeing AI-driven content creation, automated content creation, and the impact of AR/VR on how we experience fashion.

The first step is for brands and creators to realize that they need a strategy for creating and distributing their own original content--and then executing it. This could mean hiring more writers or photographers; launching an official magazine; investing in a video series starring your favourite influencers/brands; or even just starting up a blog where you share stories about how your brand came into being (or what inspires it).

Metaverse is going to be a game-changer for the industry as most metaverse enthusiasts from the creator economy are making content around fashion, health, beauty, wellness, and media & entertainment. Within the Web3 ecosystem, NFTs will be contributing to the growth of the industry. At least 1 out of every 2 creators feels like NFTs will be “somewhat relevant” to their work but only 1 in 6 know how to make optimum use of it.

Interestingly, the use of NFTs is not gaining popularity solely as a monetary source but also to avoid counterfeiting, get better & seamless payments, and build communities. With highly sophisticated technology and tracking methods in place, NFTs can be used to democratize the industry and pass the baton of creation, back to the creators.

Backed by technology such as Web3, blockchain, metaverse, and NFT, ReelStar is positively impacting independent content producers following their passion. Being India’s first multi-blockchain social media platform, ReelStar democratizes access to technologies but on a global scale. Today, it has successfully created an inclusive and globally connected community of creators and fans as it offers a chance for content creators to pursue their passion and make a living out of it.

ReelStar provides a platform for sustainable business. Once a creator starts making money from their content, they can reinvest it to create more content, market it, and network and create a solid fanbase. This cycle can help creators nurture a sustainable business that continually generates income.

Fashion creators can use ReelStar as an innovative, user-friendly tool for creation, tokenization, engagement, connection, and analytics. Currently, ReelStar has services that will be utilised by independent artists, film studios, record labels, event planners, festival organizers, etc. while enabling gamified experiences for its fans and future followers.

The fashion industry has a long history of creating content that is engaging and inspiring. In the past, this was done through magazines, catalogues and other print media. Today's digital world has opened up new opportunities for brands to create content that resonates with their audience on an emotional level.

At the end of the day, most users of these platforms are loyal to good content, and we must enable creators to be able to put themselves out there in the most sustainable manner possible.

