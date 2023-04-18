Revisit nursery rhymes with Salman Khan and gang in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s Lets Dance Chotu Motu; WATCH

As we are inching closer to the release of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s much-awaited movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the excitement levels of the fans are raising a notch higher. The trailer has also garnered immense love and praise from the fans and the songs of the films are quite loved by everyone. The gang made us groove to the Punjabi beats of O Balle Balle yesterday and today a new song titled Lets Dance Chotu Motu is out which will take you back to your nursery rhyme days.

Lets Dance Chotu Motu out

This song features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill and others along with YoY o Honey Singh. You will see everyone dressed in traditional South Indian attire and the beats and lyrics of the song is quite peppy. From Twinkle Twinkle Little Star to Humpty Dumpty, Jack and Jill to Mary Had A Little Lamb, Johnny Johnny to Ring-a-Ring Roses the song has all the nursery rhymes along with Salman’s iconic dance steps. This song will surely get added to your party playlist instantly.

Check out the song:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Has Been Certified U/A. Runtime Is 2 Hours And 24 Minutes

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been certified U/A by the CBFC. No major changes have asked to be made by the certification body. The runtime of the film will be 2 hours, 24 minutes and 7 seconds (02:24:07) which is a very reasonable run time for a family entertainer. The first half is 1 hour, 16 minutes and 44 seconds long while the second half is of 1 hour, 7 minutes and 23 seconds.

ALSO READ: Celebrate Eid with Salman Khan in a Punjabi style and groove to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s O Balle Balle