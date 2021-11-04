Rewind to Epic Diwali Parties: Aishwarya Rai lighting candles to Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt’s perfect PIC

Bollywood is known for celebrating every festival with a lot of zeal. From Holi, Eid to Diwali and Christmas, every festival has its own charm in the tinselvile. And while Diwali is here, the showbiz industry is gearing up for this festival of light. This year Diwali is extra special for tinselvile. After all, the showbiz industry is witnessing the Diwali bash after a hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the tinselvile has several Diwali parties going on in the town.

While Ramesh Taurani started the Diwali bash trend by hosting a grand party this year, the showbiz industry is expected to have several parties. As the Bollywood industry gears up for an eventful Diwali, here’s a look at some of the beautiful throwback moments from big Diwali parties over the years:

Navya Naveli Nanda goes blingy and traditional as she poses with family

As Amitabh Bachchan is known for hosting grand Diwali parties, this heartwarming picture of his daughter Shweta Bachchan posing with mother Jaya Bachchan and kids Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda is all hearts. Navya had opted for a blingy blouse and cream coloured lehenga and looked stunning at the Diwali bash.