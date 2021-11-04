Rewind to Epic Diwali Parties: Aishwarya Rai lighting candles to Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt’s perfect PIC

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 04, 2021 01:33 AM IST
   
Rewind to Epic Diwali Parties: Aishwarya Rai lighting candles to Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt’s perfect PIC
Bollywood is known for celebrating every festival with a lot of zeal. From Holi, Eid to Diwali and Christmas, every festival has its own charm in the tinselvile. And while Diwali is here, the showbiz industry is gearing up for this festival of light. This year Diwali is extra special for tinselvile. After all, the showbiz industry is witnessing the Diwali bash after a hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the tinselvile has several Diwali parties going on in the town.

While Ramesh Taurani started the Diwali bash trend by hosting a grand party this year, the showbiz industry is expected to have several parties. As the Bollywood industry gears up for an eventful Diwali, here’s a look at some of the beautiful throwback moments from big Diwali parties over the years:

Navya Naveli Nanda goes blingy and traditional as she poses with family

As Amitabh Bachchan is known for hosting grand Diwali parties, this heartwarming picture of his daughter Shweta Bachchan posing with mother Jaya Bachchan and kids Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda is all hearts. Navya had opted for a blingy blouse and cream coloured lehenga and looked stunning at the Diwali bash.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s adorable family moment with Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan

The Bachchan’s are known for their grand Diwali celebrations. Amid this, Amitabh Bachchan had shared beautiful moments of lighting candles at his residence wherein Bachchan bahu Aishwarya was seen lighting candles with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s smile and shine moment

Shah Rukh Khan often celebrates Diwali with his friends from the industry. And while Mannat is all decked up for the festival every year, we got our hands on the OG Rahul-Anjali aka SRK and Kajol’s beautiful ‘say cheese’ moment wherein the actress was seen holding on to King Khan who was melting hearts with his dimpled smile.

Picture perfect with the Bhai

Arpita Khan Sharma is her brothers’ princess and there are no second thoughts about it. While the Khans believe in coming together for every celebration, this pic featuring Arpita with Arbaaz, Salman Khan and Sohail Khan speaks volumes about the unconditional love they have for each other.

One with the girl gang

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang including Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are known for not missing out on an opportunity to spend time together. Clearly, the Diwali celebrations can’t be complete without their fun moments. And this is what happened during Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali bash where they were on top of their fashion game

When Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone got captured in one frame

Alia and Deepika are one of the finest actresses in Bollywood. And while the fans are yearning to watch them share the screen space, the ladies had won hearts when they came together for a perfect click with Manish Malhotra and Sidharth Malhotra.

