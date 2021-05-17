RGV speaks on his equation with Karan Johar: I don’t give anybody that much of a thing to love or hate me

Ram Gopal Varma speaks on his equation with Karan Johar after years of rife and taking potshots at each other.

Ram Gopal Varma and have had a special equation with each other on the public platforms considering in 2013 RGV watched Student of the Year and tweeted, “If someone takes off from Karan Johar's 'Student of the year' and makes 'Teacher of the Year', it will become the 'Disaster of the Year'." Karan instantly came up with a response via social media and wrote, "'Disaster of the Year' is your territory Ramu...no one can ever replace the comfortable place you have made for yourself there." The controversy has always broken out between them and recently RGV chat with Bollywood Bubble to clear his stand.

"I basically have no issues with anybody including Karan Johar. Because I don’t give anybody that much of a thing to love or hate me, it’s cordial. In fact, recently, when he made the film Bhoot Returns, he asked me for the title, I immediately gave it and he thanked me over Twitter. So I don’t have an issue with anybody." The film RGV is referring to is Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which released in 2020 starring Vicky Kaushal and underperformed at the box office. The RGV’s Bhoot starring and Urmila Matondkar came out to rave reviews in 2003 and often referred to as the best horror film in Hindi cinema.

At a press event in 2020 regarding Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Karan Johar said that in 25 years of his existence in the film industry he has never witnessed such immense generosity as when RGV gave him the title. After SSR’s death, RGV has tweeted in favor of Karan Johar when he was accused of nepotism row.

