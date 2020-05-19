Rhea and Sonam Kapoor wish parents Sunita & Anil Kapoor on their 'insane' 36th wedding anniversary

Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, wrote heartfelt notes, for their mum Sunita Kapoor and dad Anil Kapoor on their wedding anniversary and called their love story a bit 'insane'.

Social media is abuzz with wishes for Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor as the couple celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary today. And making it a wee more special, are their daughters, Rhea and . The duo wrote heartfelt notes for their mum and dad and called their love story a bit 'insane'. For the unversed, Anil and Sunita dated for almost 11 years before they tied the knot.

Wishing them, Sonam, who is currently in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja, wrote, "Happy happy anniversary parents.. I love you so much and miss you so much. 36 years married and 11 years of dating! Insane ! Your love story is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films not real life. Love you love you love you ps ( you both also produced the three most confident and crazy children ) we hope we make you proud! @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita." The actress also shared some picture perfect photos of the couple.

As for Rhea Kapoor, she wrote, "Happy 36 years of marriage and 11 years of dating. I got exhausted just writing that. Love you both. Edit-P.S @harshvarrdhankapoor isn’t photoshopped he just has that energy. But I wouldn’t put it past him to make that request." Rhea also shared a family photo which also featured her beau Karan Boolani and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Check out her post below:

Here's wishing Sunita and Anil Kapoor a very Happy Anniversary!

