Rhea Chakraborty ADMITS 80 percent of Bollywood celebs take drugs during her bail plea hearing: Reports

During Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea hearing, the actress admitted that majority of Bollywood stars take drugs; Read on

As we speak, Rhea Chakraborty is being taken to the Mumbai Byculla Jail after the Jalebi actress was arrested by the NCB. Yesterday, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea under sections 27A, 21, 22, 29 and 28 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, she has been sent for 14-day judicial custody. Post the medical examination, the actress was produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate through video link, and during her bail plea, Rhea Chakraborty, as per reports, revealed that “80% of Bollywood celebrities take drugs.” Adding, Rhea also claimed that she wasn't pressurized by the agencies.

During the bail plea hearing, the NCB officials sought 14 day judicial custody of the actress and reports suggested that the NCB told the court that she was confronted with all other accused including her brother Showik during her interrogation and that it is clear from her statement that Rhea is an active member of the drugs syndicate connected with drug supplies.

Later, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ahuja, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Swara Bhasker, and others took to social media to support #JusticeForRhea as everyone shared a common quote while supporting Rhea which read, “Roses are red, violets are blue. Let’s smash patriarchy, me and you.” Well, the quote went viral after Rhea was spotted arriving at the NCB office early on Tuesday morning wearig a t-shirt bearing the initials of this quote.

#Breaking | '80% of Bollywood celebrities take drugs', claims Rhea Chakraborty in the magistrate hearing related to her bail plea. She also says she wasn't pressurized by the agencies: Sources. Priyank with details. | #RheaArrestedForDrugs pic.twitter.com/KR4gPOtUv5 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 9, 2020

