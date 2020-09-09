  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty ADMITS 80 percent of Bollywood celebs take drugs during her bail plea hearing: Reports

During Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea hearing, the actress admitted that majority of Bollywood stars take drugs; Read on
23143 reads Mumbai Updated: September 9, 2020 10:37 am
Rhea Chakraborty ADMITS 80 percent of Bollywood celebs take drugs during her bail plea hearing: ReportsRhea Chakraborty ADMITS 80 percent of Bollywood celebs take drugs during her bail plea hearing: Reports
As we speak, Rhea Chakraborty is being taken to the Mumbai Byculla Jail after the Jalebi actress was arrested by the NCB. Yesterday, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea under sections 27A, 21, 22, 29 and 28 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, she has been sent for 14-day judicial custody. Post the  medical examination, the actress was produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate through video link, and during her bail plea, Rhea Chakraborty, as per reports, revealed that “80% of Bollywood celebrities take drugs.” Adding, Rhea also claimed that she wasn't pressurized by the agencies.

During the bail plea hearing, the NCB officials sought 14 day judicial custody of the actress and reports suggested that the NCB told the court that she was confronted with all other accused including her brother Showik during her interrogation and that it is clear from her statement that Rhea is an active member of the drugs syndicate connected with drug supplies.

Later, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Swara Bhasker, and others took to social media to support #JusticeForRhea as everyone shared a common quote while supporting Rhea which read, “Roses are red, violets are blue. Let’s smash patriarchy, me and you.” Well, the quote went viral after Rhea was spotted arriving at the NCB office early on Tuesday morning wearig a t-shirt bearing the initials of this quote.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Sonam Kapoor, Malaika & others to seek justice for Rhea Chakraborty post her arrest

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Waah! Waha wo log tere liye justice maang rahe hain aur yahan tu unko frame kar rahi hai. Wo tuje innocent samajhte hai aur tu ye kar rahi hai un ke saath. Even i who wanted you in jail also supported you but now not. Ehsan faramosh Rhea

