Rhea Chakraborty admits to procuring drugs for Sushant through her brother Showik: Report

The NCB has summoned Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug angle on Sunday. They will question her again on Monday.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case witnessed the probe into a possible drug angle a few weeks back. All of this happened after ED shared the recovered WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty with the CBI and NCB. Post that, the latter agency joined the probe and was also able to arrest a few drug peddlers. One of them also reportedly admitted to having known Rhea’s brother. And as we know, the NCB recently arrested him and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda.

The agency has also taken Dipesh Sawant into custody. Meanwhile, they questioned Rhea on Sunday in connection with the drug angle. She has reportedly admitted to having procured them for Sushant Singh Rajput through her brother. Not only that, but the actress has also confessed to have asked Showik for ‘5gs of bud’ on 15th March 2020. Rhea allegedly knew that her brother got drugs from Zaid and Basit (the peddlers who were earlier arrested by the agency).

The actress reportedly also knew that Samuel Miranda got drugs from Zaid. Rhea has admitted to the procurement of drugs, but she has stated that she did not consume them. As per the latest reports, the NCB has summoned her on Monday again. According to their press release, her statement wasn’t complete because of which she gets called. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh’s representative, has said that she might get arrested if not able to answer the agency.

Credits :Times Now

