Rhea Chakraborty advises girls to not fall into the trap of beauty standards created by social media

After going through the harsh past two years, actress and model Rhea Chakraborty has been trying to keep this year positive for her. She has shared an inspiring message to all the girls out there. Taking to her Instagram Story the actress has shared a thought-provoking message on self-love and has asked girls not to fall into the trap of Instagram beauty. She has sent love and light to her followers as she penned the beautiful inspirational message.

The 29-year-old actress had shared the post on Instagram featuring a pink backdrop. She initiated the message and addressed all the girls. She wrote, “To, all the girls out there ; Gentle reminder - you are beautiful as you are ! Don't fall into the trap of insta beauty and filters , I get all your dms about how you feel , and the only way to feel about yourself is beautiful . love and light -RC.”

Check the post here:

A few days ago, Rhea had shared yet another post with a positive outlook. In the video, she thanked herself for staying patient. Rhea had said in the video clip, “ Dear me, thank you for being there with me, thank you for being kind, strong, patient and resilient. I am so proud of the woman you have become and I am here with you always. So, chin up, baby girl, you've got this. Happy New Year. Yours truly, your inner self.”

Earlier, Rhea has shared several of her pictures slaying in a pantsuit and she looks gorgeous in the snaps. In the photos, we can see Rhea Chakraborty wearing an aqua blue pantsuit. She is wearing an aqua blue coloured bralette paired with a crop court over a trouser. The actress tied her luscious locks in a single ponytail and her minimalistic makeup made her look gorgeous. As she shared the pictures, Rhea wrote, "And then one day, she weathered the storm, It’s always darkest before the dawn."

