Rhea Chakraborty all set to take legal action against Ankita Lokhande?

The news reports state that actress Rhea Chakraborty could take legal action against Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande.

The latest news reports about actress Rhea Chakraborty states that the actress reportedly wants to take legal action against all those people who have said defamatory things about her. Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested by the NCB in relation to the drugs angle that they have been probing in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The news reports further go on to add that Rhea Chakraborty could take legal action against the late actor's former girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande.

Previously, Ankita Lokhande has shared various social media posts seeking justice for the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress Ankita Lokhande has in a social media post refuted the claims made by actress Rhea Chakraborty about the Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput being claustrophobic. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress stated in her post how the late actor looks happy in a plane where he is standing near the cockpit. The Pavitra Rishta actress further stated how the late star, Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to fly planes.

The family of the late actor also supported Ankita Lokhande as she got some backlash on social media. Ankita Lokhande also gave various interviews to media outlets giving her side of the story, and how she never felt that the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was never in depression and did not show any such signs. Actress Rhea Chakraborty was finally granted bail by Mumbai High Court on October 7. The NCB had also arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty.

