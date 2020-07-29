  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty allegedly fired Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard before lockdown: Report

If media reports are to be believed, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had fired his bodyguard just before the announcement of lockdown in the country. Read on for further details.
62535 reads Mumbai Updated: July 29, 2020 06:13 am
Rhea Chakraborty allegedly fired Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard before lockdown: ReportRhea Chakraborty allegedly fired Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard before lockdown: Report
(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has recently filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday at the Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna. He has made some serious allegations against the late MS Dhoni star’s girlfriend in the 6-page FIR that has been submitted there. Some of these allegations include abetment of suicide, threatening, exploitation on financial terms, and more. As per a report by Zee News, a team of four members has been formed to look into the matter.

If media reports are to be believed, Rhea had allegedly fired Sushant’s trusted bodyguard just before the announcement of lockdown on March 22, 2020. Not only that but the same reports also suggest that the actress used the Dil Bechara star’s card in the past one year. Moreover, all her expenses except for the air tickets were reportedly borne by Sushant when she went for an ad shoot to Europe. Further details are awaited about the same.

Meanwhile, the late actor’s family has also alleged that Rhea did not let him pay attention to them. They have further stated that she did not inform them about Sushant’s depression. According to a report by Zee News, the actress apparently had multiple fights with the MS Dhoni star’s sister who was based in Mumbai. Meanwhile, an investigation has been already carried on by Mumbai Police in this regard and many people including Rhea herself, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Dil Bechara’s director Mukesh Chhabra, and others have been summoned to the police station till date. 

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's father makes 16 allegations against Rhea Chakraborty in six page FIR

Credits :Zee News

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

Rhea will rot in hell with her family members. She’s a witch

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

She is evil snake. Justice for Sushant!!!!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

this case is fishy..she can't be that clever to pull this off alone

Anonymous 1 hour ago

The case is still fishy..she can't be that clever to pull this off alone..

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Replace old salman bring young anchor

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Over . Her career is OVER . She can only count every penny she stole from SUSHANT and give all of it BACK .

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Idk about movie mafia but this nagin drove him to suicide.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

She is evil

