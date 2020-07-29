Rhea Chakraborty allegedly missing from Mumbai residence as Bihar police team tries reaching out to her

As per latest reports, Rhea Chakraborty was allegedly not in her Mumbai residence when the Bihar police team tried approaching her.

The entire country was in a state of shock upon knowing the tragic news about Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on 14th June 2020. Recently, his father KK Singh filed an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and made some serious accusations against her that include abetment of suicide, financial exploitation, and others. In the midst of all this, the Jalebi actress has filed a petition at the Supreme court for the transfer of Sushant’s case to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, as per a report by Times Now, Rhea Chakraborty is missing from her residence in Mumbai. This was revealed when the Bihar Police team tried reaching out to the actress but were unable to do so as she wasn’t available there. So, apparently, the actress will be applying for interim bail, reveals sources. Earlier, Rhea’s lawyer visited her and both of them had a three-hour-long discussion about the same. Reportedly, she was going to file for an anticipatory bail too.

The same reports also suggest that Rhea might have been asked by her lawyer to be away so that she can appear in the court later for getting the anticipatory bail. Earlier, Sushant’s father had filed an FIR against five other people apart from Rhea including her brother Show, her father Indrajit, and the actor’s former manager Shruti Modi. Meanwhile, Bihar Police has been in contact with Mumbai Police officials for the past few days to get further information regarding the entire matter.

