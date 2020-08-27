Rhea Chakraborty allegedly paid Rs 17,000 to Sushant Singh Rajput's servant for two bags of weed?

According to a shocking new report, a Whatsapp chat revealed that Rhea Chakraborty allegedly paid Rs 17,000 for two bags of weed to Sushant Singh Rajput's servant Dipesh Sawant. Read below for more details.

According to Times Now, Rhea Chakraborty was allegedly asked to pay Rs 17,000 for two bags of weed in a Whatsapp chat with Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda.

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×