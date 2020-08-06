  • facebook
Rhea Chakraborty allegedly tampered with Sushant Singh Rajput's email after his demise: Report

As per the latest reports, Rhea Chakraborty tried to get access to Sushant Singh Rajput's email after his demise. Read on for further details.
Rhea Chakraborty allegedly tampered with Sushant Singh Rajput's email after his demise: Report
The latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case have baffled everyone. Meanwhile, fans of the late actor heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday as the Centre decided to transfer the case to the CBI upon Bihar Government’s recommendation. The debates and controversies related to the entire matter escalated after Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people a few days back. Meanwhile, Rhea’s involvement with the case has taken a new dimension now.

As per a report by Times Now, the actress allegedly tried to access Sushant’s email even after his demise. There was some kind of activity on the day of the late actor’s death i.e. 14th June. According to the same report, Rhea has tampered with the mails. She reportedly also tried to change the password. Meanwhile, another shocking revelation that has been made is that Sushant frantically tried calling his girlfriend Rhea between 8th June to 13th June 2020.

The latest development concerning the case is that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will summon Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. She has been asked to be present before the regency on 7th August 2020. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has denied the request for protective order made by Rhea’s lawyer. Moreover, the court has asked Bihar Police, Mumbai Police, and Sushant’s father KK Singh to file replies on the plea within the next three days.

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

rhea uses these pink flower emojis in most of her posts something sushant never used..&the same pink flower was used in the tweet from sushants account the morning of the 14th which was deleted later.also a similar pink flower was used on disha salians last instagram post.

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

If all this is true. Rhea you are dead. And I hope you suffer the way you made Sushant suffer. He was a gem and you took advantage of that.

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

she changed his social media too.

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

She belongs behind bars what are they waiting for

