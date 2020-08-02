Rhea Chakraborty and family left their Mumbai home three days ago in the middle of the night?

According to a latest report in Republic TV, Rhea Chakraborty and her family left their home almost three to four days back in the middle of the night.

Rhea Chakraborty is at the centre of Sushant Singh Rajput's case and the actress' location is currently unknown. On Friday, Rhea shared a video saying that the 'truth will prevail' from an undisclosed location. And while the Bihar Police has said that she is under surveillance, the actress and her family are not at their Juhu apartment in Mumbai. Now, according to a latest report in Republic TV, Rhea and her family left their home almost three to four days back in the middle of the night.

The building manager seems to have revealed this piece of information to the channel's reporter. Speaking about Rhea and her family leaving, he said that the four of them -- parents and brother -- left together in a blue car and had big suitcases with them. He also added that Sushant had not visited their apartment for a while now.

Last week, after an FIR was filed against Rhea, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde's associate Anandini Fernandes was snapped visiting Rhea's house and left after a while. On Friday, Rhea in her 20-second video said, "I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail."

