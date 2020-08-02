Rhea Chakraborty and family left their Mumbai home three days ago in the middle of the night?
Rhea Chakraborty is at the centre of Sushant Singh Rajput's case and the actress' location is currently unknown. On Friday, Rhea shared a video saying that the 'truth will prevail' from an undisclosed location. And while the Bihar Police has said that she is under surveillance, the actress and her family are not at their Juhu apartment in Mumbai. Now, according to a latest report in Republic TV, Rhea and her family left their home almost three to four days back in the middle of the night.
The building manager seems to have revealed this piece of information to the channel's reporter. Speaking about Rhea and her family leaving, he said that the four of them -- parents and brother -- left together in a blue car and had big suitcases with them. He also added that Sushant had not visited their apartment for a while now.
Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond
Last week, after an FIR was filed against Rhea, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde's associate Anandini Fernandes was snapped visiting Rhea's house and left after a while. On Friday, Rhea in her 20-second video said, "I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail."
ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar DGP asks Rhea Chakraborty 'why play hide and seek' after demanding CBI probe