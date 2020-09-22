  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty move to Bombay HC to file bail plea in drug case

As Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty’s judicial custody is coming to an end, the brother-sister duo has filed a plea in Bombay High Court seeking bail.
27574 reads Mumbai Updated: September 22, 2020 02:26 pm
In a major development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, main accused Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have filed a bail plea in Bombay High Court. To note the brother-sister duo was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the drugs nexus case and has been in judicial custody for a couple of days. It was reported that their custody will come to an end by today evening, following which Rhea and Showik have filed an application for bail in the High Court.

Talking about the same, Rhea and Showik’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde stated, "Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty have filed an application for Bail in the NDPS Case in the Bombay High Court. It is coming up for hearing on September 23 before Justice Sarang V Kotwal. The details of the bail applications will be shared after the hearing on September 23." Meanwhile, NCB has already filed an application seeking one day police custody of Showik and Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant for further interrogation. The agency had filed an application before the Sessions Court. On the other hand, NCB is also expected to oppose Rhea and Showik’s bail plea in the HC. According to Times Now, the agency will oppose the bail application saying that while the investigation at this juncture is at a crucial stage, there are chances of tampering, influencing or manipulating the evidence                                    

To note, this isn't the first time that Rhea and Showik had filed a bail plea. The Chakraborty siblings had applied the bail plea along with Dipesh, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatra, Basit Parihar in the Sessions Court early this month. However, their plea was rejected.

Credits :Times Now

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Yeah good luck with that lawyer. Just make more fools of yourselves when we hear the reasons why high court dismissed the applications. Reasons will include character.

