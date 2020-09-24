  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's bail pleas in drug case adjourned till September 29 by Bombay HC

As per the new update, Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty will continue to stay in jail as the bail pleas have been deferred by the Bombay High Court till September 29.
32498 reads Mumbai Updated: September 24, 2020 06:06 pm
Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty may have to continue to stay in custody as their bail pleas hearing has been adjourned till September 29. Earlier, during the day, reports were in that the hearing of Rhea and Showik's bail pleas was postponed. However, now as per ANI, the hearing began a while ago in the Bombay High Court where their lawyer Satish Maneshinde questioned the validity of the arrest. Rhea and Showik's custody also was recently increased till October 6. Along with this, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant also were sent into custody in alleged drug chats with Rhea, Showik, Shruti Modi and others. 

As per ANI, "Bombay High Court adjourns hearing in bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik for 29th September." As per a tweet earlier by ANI, "Mumbai: Hearing begins in Bombay High Court on Rhea & Showik Chakraborty's bail plea in the NDPS case. Their lawyer Satish Maneshinde currently arguing on the validity of the arrest itself saying that NDPS is an Act under which CBI can investigate." Earlier, the Narcotics Control Bureau also had sought permission from the special NDPS court to go to jail to further record statements of Showik and Sushant's cook, Dipesh Sawant. They were allowed to do so by the special NDPS court. 

Now, as per reports, Rhea is in Byculla jail and Showik is in Taloja jail along with Dipesh Sawant. Reportedly, Rhea, Showik, Samuel and Dipesh were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985. As per reports, Rhea had mentioned in her bail plea before the Bombay High Court that Sushant had allegedly heard his mother's voice when no one was with him and informed her about it. She even alleged in her bail plea that Sushant felt that his sisters were after his money. She further said in her bail plea that Sushant wanted to quit acting and move to his house in Pawana. Along with this, she put forth several allegations in her bail plea before the court. However, her hearing has been adjourned till September 29. 

Take a look:

Also Read|Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput felt his sisters were after money; Actor heard his mom's voice

Credits :ANI

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

India is becoming worse than countries like Iran and Israel. Corrupt govt, corrupt judiciary. Scary.

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Look at how they're stalling until the elections. They're not even pretending like this isn't a witch hunt. Unbelievable.

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

Wat a journey , she was manipulating and exploiting SSR For money living a posh life ,, hanging out with A-listers ,, partying with Biggies,, fate landed her in jail now !! Karma is a b***h!!

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

This girl ruined her brother’s career too ,, jus for greed of money!

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

According to the boatman, drug parties were held at SSR's farmhouse. What does that make SSR? And was he underage like Kangana at the time?

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

ED, CBI, NCB can summon the whole universe & submit reports. But all will come up with nothing. As there is indeed nothing. This witch hunt is organized by BJP to destroy Bollywood and form a new one in the North to produce propaganda.

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

From first class flights and five star hotels how she is managing in byculla jail? Google pictures of the inside it’s awful, she will be scarred for life. But the big guns will all walk free and not see a cell. She’s a good fall guy

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

Good

