Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput met on 13 June? BJP leader claims eyewitness saw both actors

BJP Mumbai's Secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta has revealed that an eyewitness told him that they saw Sushant and Rhea together on the night of 13 June.

Amidst the drug charges levelled against Rhea Chakraborty by the NCB, the CBI's investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has been sidetracked. On Thursday, Republic TV reported that BJP Mumbai's Secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta revealed that an eyewitness has told him that they saw Sushant and Rhea together on the night of 13 June. He added that he is willing to assist the CBI and reveal all the details. For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide and was found in his room on 14 June.

Speaking to the channel, Gupta said that the eyewitness saw Sushant and Rhea and that the late actor even dropped her home. "On the 13th night, there was a birthday of a big politician and another politician has also tweeted about how there can be a party in lockdown. It means the minister knows there was a party and he knows who all were present. This incident happened on the night of 13th and 14th. Eyewitness have told me that around 2 am to 3 am, Sushant went to drop Rhea till her home. So saying that she left on June 8 is not correct. On the 14th morning, he was murdered and then hanged. I have tweeted about everything so the investigating agencies must be monitoring it."

Adding, "Whenever the CBI will call me, I will go and also give the identity of the witness to the CBI. I won't give any information to Mumbai Police."

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also shared this update on social media and wrote, "This is a true Breaking News in all sense, a game changer! A witness who can confirm that Bhai met Rhea on 13th night! What exactly conspired on 13th night, that Bhai was found dead the next morning? #JusticeForSSR #SaluteRepublic #Revolution4SSR."

