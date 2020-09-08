  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty applies for bail post her arrest; NCB against actor's plea & will oppose it: Report

Now, as per a news report by India Today, actress Rhea Chakraborty has applied for bail and the NCB will reportedly oppose it.
13787 reads Mumbai Updated: September 8, 2020 08:37 pm
The latest news update in the Sushant Singh Rajput's case has come in the form of actress Rhea Chakraborty getting arrested. Now, as per a news report by India Today, Rhea Chakraborty has applied for bail and the NCB will reportedly oppose it. The news update by India Today states how the Narcotics Control Bureau is all set to oppose the actor's bail plea as they are against it. The news reports further add that NCB will be seeking Rhea Chakraborty judicial custody and not remand, as the agency has reportedly crossed whatever they needed with the actress.

Now, the news updates goes on to mention that Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea has been moved to court. The actress  reportedly will be presented before a court via a video conference. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau under sections 8 (c), 20 (b), 27 (a), 28 and 29 of the NDPS Act. NCB's deputy director general, MA Jain had reportedly stated that the agency will seek Rhea's judicial custody and will oppose her bail application as well. 

The NCB arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs angle that the agency had been probing in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The Narcotics Control Bureau also arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Samuel Miranda who was the late actor's house manager. The news reports also added that Rhea Chakraborty was taken to Sion hospital for a medical examination. The news reports further stated that the actress tested negative for COVID 19.

