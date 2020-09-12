Rhea Chakraborty arrest: Dossier prepared by NCB to probe B town's possible links with drug mafia

During her interrogation by the NCB, Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly confessed the names of many Bollywood celebs in connection with the drug angle. Read on for further details.

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty on 8th September in connection with the procurement of drugs. The actress has been continuously interrogated post which she has made some shocking confessions. Among them is the fact that 80 percent of Bollywood celebs take drugs. She has reportedly named 25 A-listers out of whom eight celebs are likely to be summoned soon. Among them, 3 names are reportedly revealed which are Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta.

As per NCB sources, the interest of the alleged D-company in Bollywood isn’t over yet. Moreover, a particular movie producer who always directs and produces movies in which he casts newcomers is reportedly under the scanner of the agency. This particular producer has been very much active on social media and voicing out his opinions. The investigation sources have also revealed that money is funded into movie houses by the D-company.

Earlier, NCB also stated that Rhea Chakraborty is a part of a bigger drug syndicate and that she used to procure drugs not only for personal consumption but also for others. It has been also reported by Times Now that the agency has prepared a dossier in connection with this angle that includes the names of many big wigs with possible links to the drug mafia. NCB has reportedly also started conducting raids and currently, their focus in beyond Rhea. They are likely to issue summons to those people who are directly linked to Bollywood or organize events for them.

Credits :Times Now

