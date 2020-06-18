  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Bandra police station to record her statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput tragically ended his life, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Bandra police station in Mumbai on Thursday to record her statement.
June 18, 2020
Rhea Chakraborty,Sushant Singh Rajput demise
Days after Sushant Singh Rajput tragically ended his life, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Bandra police station in Mumbai on Thursday to record her statement. The case has been registered in Bandra since the actor committed suicide in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, 14 June. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed on Wednesday that all those who were in touch with the late actor for the last 10 days will be summoned by the police. On Wednesday, Mukesh Chhabra, director of Sushant's yet-to-be-released film Dil Bechara, was summoned by the police and the director recorded his statement in the case.

Take a look: 

As per sources, some communication has been found on Sushant's mobile phone and that is why the police will be calling in all those who were in touch with the actor for the last ten days. The professional rivalry angle will also be probed by the police. 

While Sushant and Rhea never confirmed their relationship, the duo were often snapped by the paparazzi in the city. They also went on trips and shared pictures on social media. Since Sushant's untimely demise there have been reports that the actor was set to get married in November this year. 

While Rhea was not present for the actor's funeral on Monday, 15 June, she did visit Cooper Hospital with her close family members. The actress has since stayed away from social media.   

