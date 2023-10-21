Rhea Chakraborty arrives for bash with her rumored boyfriend Nikhil Kamath-WATCH

Rhea Chakraborty was enjoying her single status for a while. However, it seems that she has made her relationship with businessman and Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath official after the two were spotted arriving together for a bash. Earlier, it was reported that Nikhil was dating actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

Earlier, there were speculations that Rhea Chakraborty might be seeing Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath. Now, it seems that the Chehre actress has made it official with him by arriving at a bash with Kamath. In the video, Nikhil can be seen driving his swanky car while Rhea is in the rear seat. The two were twinning in black outfits.

Manushi Chhillar and Nikhil Kamath were earlier in a relationship

In August this year, Etimes reported based on a deleted Reddit post that Rhea and Nikhil have been dating for quite some time. Earlier, actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar was in a relationship with him but the two have now parted ways. They have also unfollowed each other on social media. At the same time, Rhea and Nikhil started following each other on Instagram. Reportedly, Manushi and Nikhil started dating in 2021 and decided to keep it under wraps. In 2022, the two were spotted in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and earlier in Rishikesh.

Who is Nikhil Kamath?

Nikhil Kamath is the founder of Zerodha which is a retail stockbroker. Apart from that, he also operates an asset management company named True Beacon. The Bangalore-born entrepreneur started his career by working at a call center. Later in 2006, he started a brokerage firm along with his brother. Zerodha was started by him in 2010 as a brokerage service provider and it turned out to be a profitable venture.

Workwise, Rhea was recently seen as the gang leader on the television reality show MTV Roadies: Kam Ya Kaand. Her last acting appearance was in the 2021 thriller Chehra starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

