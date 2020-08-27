Rhea Chakraborty asks Mumbai Police for protection after her father gets swamped by media: There is a threat

Rhea Chakraborty also revealed that she and her family members have been trying to get out of the house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities, but are facing difficulties.

Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to share a video of her father Indrajit Chakrabory being swamped by the media at their building entrance in Mumbai's Juhu. The actress said that she has reached out to the Mumbai Police for help but has not received any assistance so far. Rhea also revealed that she and her family members have been trying to get out of the house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities, but are facing difficulties. She addressed this as a threat to her and her family's life especially given the coronavirus scare.

Rhea's post reads, "This is inside my building compound , The man in this video is my father Indrajit chakraborty ( retd . army officer ) We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family’s life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided."

She further added, "We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived . How is this family going to live ? We are only asking for assistance , to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us . I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies . #safetyformyfamily In covid times , these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided . Thankyou."

