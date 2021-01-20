Rhea Chakraborty asks paps not to follow her as she buys flowers ahead of SSR’s birth anniversary; WATCH

Rhea Chakraborty was one of the main suspects in Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death on June 14 last year and was also arrested in the drugs nexus case.

Rhea Chakraborty has been the talk of town post Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate death under mysterious circumstances. The lady, who happened to be the late actor’s girlfriend, was on the radar and was also accused of severe allegations by the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s family. In fact, she, along with her brother Showik Chakraborty, was also arrested in the Bollywood drugs nexus case. While she was released on bail after spending a month in jail, Rhea has been keeping a low profile ever since.

However, the Jalebi actress was recently spotted as went out and about in the city. Rhea was papped in Bandra as she stepped out to buy some flowers. Interestingly, her public appearance came in light just a day before Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary on January 21. In the video, Rhea wasn’t much pleased to see the shutterbugs surrounding her. And while the actress was focused on buying flowers, she later urged the paps not to follow her as she left the place. The actress was seen wearing a loose grey coloured sweatshirt which she had paired with black leggings and was also wearing a mask in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic in India.

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty’s recent video of buying flowers ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary:

To note, Rhea and Sushant were dating for a while before the Raabta actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. Later, the late actor’s family was seen accusing Rhea siphoning off Rs 15 crore of Sushant’s bank account. As of now, Sushant’s death case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

