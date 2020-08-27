Rhea Chakraborty backs Kangana Ranaut's take on Sushant Singh Rajput being targeted due to #MeToo allegations

In a recent chat with CNN, Rhea Chakraborty claims that actress Kangana Ranaut’s theories of Sushant being destroyed by Me Too claims by Sanjana Sanghi are absolutely right.

After revealing her side of the story, in a candid interview, Rhea Chakraborty is now addressing all the allegations on her in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. In case you missed it, there have been numerous revelations alleging the late actor’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of money laundering, poisoning him, isolating him, and more. Today, Rhea broke her silence and addressed all the claims. In a recent interview with CNN news, Rhea stated that some of the things actress is claiming are correct.

Rhea said Kangana’s claims about SSR being involved in the Me Too movement were accurate. She then revealed that SSR was wrongly vilified for sexual abuse when SSR’s Dil Bechara co-star accused his of sexual misconduct and didnt clarify her claims until a month later, which mentally destroyed Sushant.

If you missed it, the actress previously revealed in an interview with India Today that she wants to find out the truth about what happened to the late actor and revealed that she chose to speak up now because her family is getting harassed and lynched by the media. The actress further went on to say that she kept quiet before this, due to the respect she had for the late star Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea also stated that her spirit is getting crushed as people are believing in the false allegations against her and her family.

