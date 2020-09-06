Rhea Chakraborty to be summoned by NCB again on Monday; Agency says her statement wasn't completed

The NCB interrogated Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday in connection with the drug angle. They have already arrested her brother Showik in connection with the same.

The NCB has made a considerable amount of development in probing the drug angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The agency also arrested the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik in connection with the same. Post that, they summoned the actress to join the probe. Rhea finally appeared before the NCB on Sunday. They grilled her for around 6 hours. According to the latest reports, they have summoned her again on Monday.

Yes, that’s right. The NCB has said in a press release that Rhea Chakraborty has gone home and that her statement has not been completed. She has been called once again the next day for the process. However, the agency refused to disclose any details related to the investigation. If media reports are to be believed, the actress has admitted to the procurement of drugs. Not only that, but she has also mentioned about getting them through her brother Showik.

Earlier, Showik and Samuel Miranda had also admitted to procuring drugs. What’s shocking is that they confessed to doing the same on instructions from Rhea Chakraborty. ED had earlier shared a few recovered WhatsApp chats of the actress with the CBI and NCB that pointed towards a possible drug angle. Post that, the latter joined the probe and also arrested a few drug peddlers. One of them reportedly admitted to knowing Showik Chakraborty, and then all hell broke loose.

Credits :Republic TV

