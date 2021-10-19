Rhea Chakraborty & brother Showik twin in white in this adorable SELFIE

Rhea Chakraborty is one of the most talked-about actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Apart from showcasing her acting chops on the silver screen, Rhea is also quite active on social media. The actor often posts pictures on Instagram, as she gives fans a glimpse into her life every now and then. Keeping up with this trajectory, on Monday, Rhea took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture with her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Yesterday, on October 18th, Rhea took to Instagram and shared a rather sweet selfie featuring her and her younger brother Showik. In the photograph, both the siblings can be seen twinning in white. Rhea can be seen clad in a white kurta. She looks fresh in her minimal makeup look, while her open hair accentuates her beauty. Showik, on the other hand, is seen donning a plain white tee-shirt, as he goofily smiles at the camera. Sharing this picture, Rhea captioned the post as “#resilience”.

Previously, there were rumours doing the rounds about Rhea participating in the popular television reality show, Bigg Boss 15. However, just an hour before the premiere of the Salman Khan-fronted show, Rhea took to her Instagram stories and clarified that she is not a part of Bigg Boss 15. The actor said, “I believe there are rumours about me being a part of the TV show Bigg Boss, this is just to clarify that there is no truth to these rumours. I am not a part of Bigg Boss.”

Take a look at Rhea and Showik’s picture:

On the work front, Rhea was recently seen in Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan, Annu Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D'Souza, and others. The film is helmed by Rumi Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit. It was supposed to release in April 2021. However, due to the second wave of the pandemic, it was postponed. The film was finally released on August 27.

