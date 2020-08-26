  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty called talent manager Jaya Saha multiple times after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Report

As per reports, Rhea Chakraborty's call details have revealed that she and Jaya Saha spoke multiple times on 14 and 15 June. Read on to know more.
16742 reads Mumbai Updated: August 26, 2020 03:57 pm
Rhea Chakraborty's call details have now brought under light some more new information. Turns out, the actress was in touch with talent manager Jaya Saha on 14 and 15 June. The two exchanged calls multiple times. According to Times Now, call details have revealed that Rhea made two calls to Jaya on the day of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and five calls, the next day. The two had also reportedly spoken at length days before Rajput's death.

Rhea's calls to Jaya lasted for quite sometime and wasn't just a matter of seconds. The call detail records further throw light on the fact that Rhea and Jaya knew each other and were in touch. On Wednesday, it was widely reported that Jaya was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate after the alleged drug angle surfaced in the case. 

Jaya Saha, who is a talent manager by profession, has been asked to join the probe as her name cropped up after the ED accessed Rhea's WhatsApp chats and a discussion about 'hard drugs' and 'MDMA' came to the fore. The ED has informed the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) about the same and the NCB is set to join the probe soon

As per the chats dating back to 2019, Jaya provided Rhea with something, which has not yet been established, and her message read, "Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in." However, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has categorically denied this claim, he also stated that the actress is ready to take a blood test.

