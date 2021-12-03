Rhea Chakraborty calls brother Showik ‘humble warrior’ in recent post; Says ‘You inspire me every single day’

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik had a tough time last year. They had to go through a lot of things yet today both of them have stood strong and supported each other in testing times. Rhea had taken a break from social media for a long time but she made a comeback a few months ago and has been staying active. Recently, taking to her Instagram handle the actress posted a picture of her brother and called him brave and a humble warrior.

Rhea Chakraborty shared a picture of Showik in which we can see him walking ahead facing his back towards the camera. He wore a sleeveless tee and black shorts and carried a backpack. Sharing this picture Rhea wrote, “My brave brother , my humble warrior ! #gratitude #faith #fortitude #resilience #patience.” The picture was actually posted by Showik with a long note. He wrote, “A year later…From being down under to rising up - this one year has taught me what I couldn’t learn in the 24 years of my being -The value of normalcy, the true expression of love and the meaning of gratitude. This year carved me into the person i am now, and I have nothing but gratitude to be here - “Home “ with my family and friends. I want to thank everyone who stood by my family - you’ll truly were our “lifelines” Onwards and upwards from here on..”

Take a look:

Showik’s post got love and support from a lot of celebrities. Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “God bless you my warrior You inspire me every single day." Anushka Dandekar wrote, “No one has soldiered through this with more courage, dignity and kindness in their heart! You are everything and more! Love you more than anything my sweet little bro! Beyond proud of the human that you are It is an honour to know you.” Shibani Dandekar wrote, “So proud of you my little not so little brother. Love you with all of me. Now and forever”.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty’s plea of defreezing her bank accounts & returning her gadgets accepted by NDPS court