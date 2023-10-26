Rhea Chakraborty calls her jail experience ‘frustrating'; recalls meeting 'some of the happiest people'

Rhea Chakraborty was imprisoned in 2020 for 28 days and was released on bail on October 7 of the same year. Now, in a recent interview, the actress opened up about the time she spent behind bars while revealing how she met some of the happiest people during her jail time.

Rhea Chakraborty recalls meeting 'some of the happiest people' in life

Rhea Chakraborty recently attended an event where she was asked if her time spent in jail was transformational. The actress opened her heart out while talking about it. She stated that one is basically removed from society and put in prison after being reckoned unfit for society.

She continues by stating that the personality and the things that an individual has created about them get completely broken. “I was in an under-trial prison, which means it’s not a convicted prison, and unfortunately, all the women over there were still innocent because they were not proven guilty. Seeing them and interacting with them, I experienced a unique kind of love and resilience within those women,” she shared.

According to the actress, those women found happiness in small things, they grasped happiness when they got it and knew how to enjoy a moment. “They are some of the happiest people I have met,” Rhea said.

Rhea Chakraborty recalls her experience in jail

Furthermore, the actress called her experience in jail ‘frustrating’. The actress opined that the experience in jail was frustrating but while people there are languishing they still know how to catch that happiness. The actress stated that it is all about perspective and how you look at it. For them, the happiness could be derived from as small as a samosa on a Sunday, or it can be as small as somebody dancing for them.

The actress concluded by stating, “At that point, yes, my life was in the worst hell it could have been. But heaven or hell is a choice in your head that you can make. It’s difficult to choose heaven each time. But the battle is of the mind, and if you have the strength and the desire in your heart, you’ll most definitely battle the mind and win.”

On the work front, Rhea was recently seen as one of the gang leaders on the television reality show MTV Roadies: Kam Ya Kaand. Her last acting stint was in the 2021 thriller Chehra, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

