Rhea Chakraborty calls out Ankita Lokhande; Asks 'How many times did she speak to Sushant in last 4 years?'

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has opened up on the allegations against her in an exclusive interview. She has also spoken about Ankita Lokhande in the same.
26097 reads Mumbai Updated: August 27, 2020 09:01 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been mired in a lot of debates and controversies ever since the late actor’s father filed an FIR against her. Now, she has come up and spoke about the entire matter in an exclusive interview with India Today. The actress has invited a lot of trouble after the recovery of her WhatsApp chats which point towards a possible drug conspiracy. Rhea who has been under the radar now has spoken about the allegations that have been made against her. 

The actress has now called out Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande in the same interview. She has talked about how the latter claimed Sushant talked to her during the shoot for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. However, Rhea has pointed towards the fact that Ankita claimed she never talked to Sushant in four years. She quotes, "How can she make such claims about me when she never spoke to Sushant for 4 years?"

Rhea has further alleged that Ankita broke the walls and is using the same flat that the late actor paid for. She has further asked, "Had I controlled him, wouldnt I have stopped Sushant from doing that first?" The actress has further denied knowing Sandip Ssingh. She has questioned the latter on the grounds that she never saw his name on Sushant's call logs. When being asked about Disha Salian, she has confessed to met the latter only once and for only ten minutes. 

Credits :India Today

