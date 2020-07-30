  • facebook
Rhea Chakraborty calls Sushant Singh Rajput's father's statements 'false and concocted with ulterior motive'

Rhea Chakraborty has made some pivotal revelations in her petition to the Supreme Court. Read on for further details.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has broken his silence after a long time after he filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people on Sunday. However, in response to this, the actress has filed a petition at the Supreme Court asking for the transfer of the late actor’s case from Patna to Mumbai. The actress has made multiple revelations in her petition regarding her relationship with Sushant and other related facts. She has admitted about being in a live-in relationship with the actor.

Rhea has further said that she was in a year-long relationship with Sushant and that she is currently in a state of trauma post his demise on 14th June 2020. She has also admitted to the fact that the late actor was suffering from depression. The actress has called the statements made by Sushant’s father 'false and concocted with an ulterior motive.' Denying the allegations, Rhea has mentioned that KK Singh has substantial influence in Patna and may be able to mobilize the investigation without jurisdiction.

The actress has also stated in her petition about her fear of not getting a fair and just trial given the fact that Sushant’s father has the ability to influence the investigation with the help of local authorities. Rhea has once again mentioned that she has been receiving murder and rape threats online ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. For the unversed, she had already lodged a complaint regarding the threats with Mumbai Police.  

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Well even if this trial ends her career is over for good. No way is anyone hiring her or the public accepting her.

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

I don't think rhea is guilty nor sushant's father. It's just a misunderstanding that has been created due to emotional connections. I don't know what happened but must say... every 1 must stay strong n learn to fight instead of simply committing suicide.

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

No matter how hard you try girl, you are finished

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

Why is this case not handed over to cbi even after so many plea? Does it mean everyone has joined hands to bury the truth

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Tell everything you know..may be u will be saved

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Send her to kangana's house. Both are outsiders right.. made for each other.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Rhea deserves the worst death anyone can ever imagine

Anonymous 1 hour ago

This type of people cause descension everywhere they go. better hang her

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Wow slow clap. How can an old man who just lost his only son have any ulterior motive under such circumstances. Rhea, please stop playing the victim card. People in Mumbai also have a lot to say about you n don't think in Mumbai you're going to escape.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

The whole nation will do black magic on you and your family now.

