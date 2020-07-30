Rhea Chakraborty calls Sushant Singh Rajput's father's statements 'false and concocted with ulterior motive'

Rhea Chakraborty has made some pivotal revelations in her petition to the Supreme Court. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has broken his silence after a long time after he filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people on Sunday. However, in response to this, the actress has filed a petition at the Supreme Court asking for the transfer of the late actor’s case from Patna to Mumbai. The actress has made multiple revelations in her petition regarding her relationship with Sushant and other related facts. She has admitted about being in a live-in relationship with the actor.

Rhea has further said that she was in a year-long relationship with Sushant and that she is currently in a state of trauma post his demise on 14th June 2020. She has also admitted to the fact that the late actor was suffering from depression. The actress has called the statements made by Sushant’s father 'false and concocted with an ulterior motive.' Denying the allegations, Rhea has mentioned that KK Singh has substantial influence in Patna and may be able to mobilize the investigation without jurisdiction.

The actress has also stated in her petition about her fear of not getting a fair and just trial given the fact that Sushant’s father has the ability to influence the investigation with the help of local authorities. Rhea has once again mentioned that she has been receiving murder and rape threats online ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. For the unversed, she had already lodged a complaint regarding the threats with Mumbai Police.

Credits :India Today

