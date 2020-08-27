Rhea Chakraborty cites the reason behind speaking up: Reveals her family is harassed and lynched

Rhea Chakraborty spoke to NDTV for an interview. During the interview, the actress was quizzed about speaking up now and her side of the story.

The actress Rhea Chakraborty spoke to NDTV for an interview. During the interview, the actress was quizzed about speaking up about her side of the story now. While talking to NDTV, Rhea Chakraborty states that she wants to find out the truth as to what happened to the late actor, but now, her family is getting harassed and lynched. The actress further goes on to say that she kept quiet before this, due to the respect she had for the late star Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress says that her spirit is getting crushed as people are believing in the false allegations against her and her family. The actress Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly shared a video which featured how her father was getting mobbed by media reporters. The actress says during her interview with NDTV that her father who served the nation got touched and hit. She further adds that even the watchman of her building was harassed. The actress Rhea Chakraborty states how her mother is on the verge of getting hospitalized.

The actress says that the mental health of the family is getting badly affected.

During one of her interviews, the actress also spoke about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's health condition. The actress says that she and the late actor had met a few doctors. Rhea Chakraborty also stated how the late actor had also met a psychiatrist. The actress further goes on to add that the late actor had revealed about his episode of depression from the year 2013.

