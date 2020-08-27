Rhea Chakraborty claims Rs 15 crores from Sushant's accounts not in her bank; Says don't know about the money

Actress Rhea Chakraborty states she does not know where Rs 15 crores from Sushant Singh Rajput's account are. The actress says that the money is surely not in her bank accounts.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, actress Rhea Chakraborty states she has no idea where Rs 15 crores from the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's account are. The actress says that money is surely not in her bank accounts. During the interview, the actress was quizzed about the Rs 15 crores that the late actor's father claims Rhea had taken. In her reply, the actress Rhea Chakraborty stated very firmly that the amount being quoted, is not in her bank account and that she is also trying to find out where the money is gone.

Rhea Chakraborty particularly adds that if the money is not in the late actor's bank account, then it should be found out. The actress also adds that how did the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father know about the Rs 15 crores. She firmly states that there is no way that the money is in her account. She further adds that if the money was in her account, it would have reflected in her bank statements. Rhea Chakraborty states during her interview with India Today, that multiple agencies are grilling her and are checking her bank accounts.

The actress states that she is co-operating with very single authority in the late actor's case and she definitely is open to any kind of scrutiny. The actress states that she transferred Rs 35 thousand to the late actor's account after she found that Sushant Singh Rajput had paid for her hair and make-up. But, the actress did not want that, so she transferred Rs 35,000 in the late actor's account.

