Rhea Chakraborty claims she met Disha Salian only once; Reveals the latter came to Sushant's Carter Road home

Sushant Singh Rajput and his former celebrity manager Disha Salian's cases have been linked multiple times. Rhea Chakraborty has opened up on the same in an exclusive interview.
Mumbai Updated: August 27, 2020 08:27 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has shocked everyone. However, the latest developments in his case are no less baffling. With a drug angle coming up in the past two days, suspicions are on the rise regarding the late actor’s death. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been the prime suspect ever since his father KK Singh filed an FIR against her and five other people a few weeks back. The ED has interrogated her and the CBI has also summoned her. Now, the actress in an exclusive interview has spoken up on the entire matter.

When being asked about Disha Salian, Rhea has stated that she has met the deceased celebrity manager only once. According to her, Disha and her team visited the late actor's residence at Carter Road. She says, "I met her only for ten minutes. I don't even have her number." Rhea has further said that the lockdown happened soon after that so she is not sure about the kind of interaction the late actor had with Disha. The actress has claimed that the latter became Sushant's manager only in March 2020. 

Rhea has also added that it was Shruti Modi who was the late actor's manager before Disha. The actress has revealed that Modi's leg was broken post which Sushant asked her to take a break. She has also claimed that he asked Samuel Miranda to take a break too. In her words, "He was the one who hired and fired." Earlier, multiple reports and certain sections of people had tried to link Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's demise. Rhea's recent interview raises eyebrows here. 

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to Sushant Singh Rajput, she is a murderer, alleges late actor’s dad; WATCH

Credits :India Today

