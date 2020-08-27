1
2
1
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty claims Siddharth Pithani pressured by Sushant's brother in law to tell she has SSR's Rs 15 cr

Rhea Chakraborty sat down for an elaborate interview where she addressed numerous accusations. During the interview, she claimed Siddharth Pithani pressured by Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law about the Rs 15 crores.
35945 reads Mumbai
1
2
1
Save
Rhea Chakraborty claims Siddharth Pithani pressured by Sushant's brother in law to tell she has SSR's Rs 15 crRhea Chakraborty claims Siddharth Pithani pressured by Sushant's brother in law to tell she has SSR's Rs 15 cr

Several allegations were made against Rhea Chakraborty by Sushant Singh Rajput's family following the actor's untimely demise. His father, KK Singh, filed an FIR claiming that Rhea has cheated the actor financially, among several other claims. While the CBI, ED and now even the NCB has dived deep into the case and are investigating the actor's death, Rhea appeared on India Today and shared her side of the story. The actress addressed the various allegations against her. During the interview, she made a shocking claim. 

The late actor's girlfriend claimed that Siddharth Pithani reached out Rhea a little over a month after Sushant's death and claimed that Sushant's brother-in-law OP Singh has pressurised him to tell the investigation authorities that Rhea has taken Rs 15 crores. The actress said, "Meri sirf ek hi baar Siddharth Pathani se baat hui, ek mahine baad (since Sushant's death.) Sidhharth Pithani ka mujhe phone aaya tha, jo mere paas recorded bhi hai, ke unko Sushant ke jijaji se pressure aa raha hai ke aap aise bole ke Rs 15 crore Rhea le gayi hai. Maine unko bola hai ke please sach bolna." 

She urged him to file a written complaint about the same and forwarded it to me. The actress's bank accounts are being investigated after she was accused of money laundering by the family. She has appeared in front of the ED and recorded her statement with the investigating team. 

This afternoon, Rhea's father was also called in for questioning by the team. Rhea's brother Showik has also summoned by ED in the past. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty REVEALS she blocked Sushant Singh Rajput on June 9; Here’s why

Credits :India Today

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Anonymous 1 hour ago

cheat woman, Rhea all your money will disappear

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement