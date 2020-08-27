Rhea Chakraborty claims Siddharth Pithani pressured by Sushant's brother in law to tell she has SSR's Rs 15 cr

Rhea Chakraborty sat down for an elaborate interview where she addressed numerous accusations. During the interview, she claimed Siddharth Pithani pressured by Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law about the Rs 15 crores.

Several allegations were made against Rhea Chakraborty by Sushant Singh Rajput's family following the actor's untimely demise. His father, KK Singh, filed an FIR claiming that Rhea has cheated the actor financially, among several other claims. While the CBI, ED and now even the NCB has dived deep into the case and are investigating the actor's death, Rhea appeared on India Today and shared her side of the story. The actress addressed the various allegations against her. During the interview, she made a shocking claim.

The late actor's girlfriend claimed that Siddharth Pithani reached out Rhea a little over a month after Sushant's death and claimed that Sushant's brother-in-law OP Singh has pressurised him to tell the investigation authorities that Rhea has taken Rs 15 crores. The actress said, "Meri sirf ek hi baar Siddharth Pathani se baat hui, ek mahine baad (since Sushant's death.) Sidhharth Pithani ka mujhe phone aaya tha, jo mere paas recorded bhi hai, ke unko Sushant ke jijaji se pressure aa raha hai ke aap aise bole ke Rs 15 crore Rhea le gayi hai. Maine unko bola hai ke please sach bolna."

She urged him to file a written complaint about the same and forwarded it to me. The actress's bank accounts are being investigated after she was accused of money laundering by the family. She has appeared in front of the ED and recorded her statement with the investigating team.

This afternoon, Rhea's father was also called in for questioning by the team. Rhea's brother Showik has also summoned by ED in the past. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :India Today

