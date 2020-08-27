Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant approached a healer when he was depressed; Says 'There was no black magic'

Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly debunked the theory of the spiritual healer who met her and Sushant Singh Rajput. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been mired in numerous controversies ever since the late actor’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR against her. Now,the actress has spoken about the entire matter in an exclusive interview with a leading channel. Reportedly, Rhea was also accused of using black magic in Sushant's house by certain sections of people. Not only that but certain reports also suggested that the two of them approached a spiritual healer.

The actress has now highlighted the fact that they did approach a healer Mohan Joshi. However, she also adds that it was Sushant who searched him online when he was suffering from anxiety and depression. According to her, Joshi was a hand healer and that he came to meet the late actor only for five minutes. She further adds that it helped him too. Moreover, the actress talks about Dr. Kersi Chavda too whom Sushant allegedy consulted. According to her, the psychiatrist came to meet him and change his medicines too.

On being asked if there was any practice of black magic in the house, Rhea denies the same. Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June but it seems like the debates around his tragic demise have not ended yet. While his girlfriend has finally spoken up in front of the media, the CBI continues with its probe on the case. Moreover, the Narcotics Control Bureau has also stepped in now after the emergence of a possible 'drug' angle.

CNN

