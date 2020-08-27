Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput felt claustrophobic on flight to Europe & took Modafinil for it

Rhea Chakraborty opened up about her Europe trip with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and shared he felt claustrophobic sitting in flights.

Ever since the CBI took over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, new details have been getting unveiled every day. Most recently, the ED submitted Rhea Chakraborty’s deleted chat records to the CBI that brought on a new possible ‘drug angle’. The content in those chats reportedly included Rhea talking to a drug dealer named Gaurav about hard drugs and MD. Prior to this, earlier there were reports that Rhea and Sushant took a trip to Europe around October 2019. In a preview shared by India Today Rhea during an interview opened up about her time spent in Europe with the actor.

In the preview of the interview, she shared when she realized that Sushant was suffering from depression. Rhea stated that the day they were leaving for Europe, Sushant said sitting in the flight makes him feel claustrophobic and that he takes a particular medicine for it. She went on to add that the name of the medication was Modafinil. Rhea shared that the late actor always had that particular tablet with him and he took it himself before entering the flight.

Rhea went on to add that he didn’t need a prescription for it since he always had it with him. Continuing, she said that after they landed in Paris the late actor didn’t leave his room for three days. She stated that he was very excited that would be going out, so he can show her his true and fun side. She shared that he was excited to show her things that he couldn’t do in India. But, the actor didn’t leave his room.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Siddharth Pithani CONFESSES Rhea destroyed 8 hard drives days before actor's death

Credits :india today

Share your comment ×