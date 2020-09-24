Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput felt his sisters were after money; Actor heard his mom's voice

Rhea Chakraborty has made some fresh claims in her plea that is likely to be heard at the Bombay High Court on Thursday. Read on for further details.

The NCB arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, his former house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. Their judicial custody has now been extended to October 6, 2020. In response to the same, the actress filed a bail plea in the Bombay High Court that was scheduled to be heard on September 23, 2020. However, the same remains postponed due to heavy rains in Mumbai and is likely to be heard today.

Meanwhile, Rhea has made some fresh set of allegations in her bail plea that are sure to shock everyone. The actress has also alleged that she has been subjected to a witch hunt. Meanwhile, check out the details of her bail plea below:

1. Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly wanted to document his own life as he wanted to change everyone’s perception of him. The late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani took several videos of them together. The latter also joined Sushant in daily prayers.

2. Sushant was inspired to have an entourage from the American TV show of the same name. He liked living with his friends and was distant from his family. The late actor resided at Capri Heights with his sister Priyanka and her husband Sidharth, Siddharth Pithani, Aayush Sharma, Himanshu, and Sam. He also liked helping friends from smaller towns.

3. The MS Dhoni star felt that his sisters were after his money. Earlier, he allegedly tried calling them to inform them about his depression. His sisters came to Mumbai in the third week of November 2019 and informed the actor about taking him to Chandigarh for treatment. However, Sushant reportedly called Rhea on November 26 stating that he won’t be going with them as he felt they were after his money.

4. Sushant asked Rhea to go back to her house in January 2020 as he wanted to move to Pawana. He had reportedly informed Rumi Jaffrey about his decision to quit acting and do farming.

5. He called Rhea again in the same month and told her about having watched Jim Carrey’s journey with depression that inspired him to fight his own battle.

6. Irrfan Khan and ’s demise affected Sushant Singh Rajput and deteriorated his mental health.

7. The actor could hear his mother’s voice when no one was around and informed Rhea about the same in June 2020.

Credits :Times of India

