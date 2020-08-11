Sushant Singh Rajput: Here's what you need to know about the painting that allegedly left the actor shaken
Rhea Chakraborty has claimed that she first saw traces of mental illness in Sushant during their trip to Italy in 2019. Chakraborty recently opened up to officials and shared details of her trip with late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput to Italy in October 2019. Rhea revealed that the getaway had quite an impact on Sushant. The actor who had a keen interest in arts and culture was left shaken by a painting, according to Rhea’s revelations.
Rhea admitted that the painting had a strange effect on Rajput. After coming across the painting, Rhea recalled that Sushant was chanting mantras and “looked visibly shaken.” While Rhea said she tried consoling Sushant after the incident, it was never the same. Something inside Sushant had been shaken.
The painting titled--Saturn Devouring His Son resides in Museo del Prado, Madrid and is by legendary Spanish artist Francisco Goya. According to the traditional interpretation, it depicts the Greek myth of the Titan Cronus, who, fearing that he would be overthrown by one of his children, ate each one upon their birth. See a picture of the original painting for yourself below:
Coming back to Rhea’s statement, the VJ and actress also revealed more details on the duo’s stay in Italy. Chakraborty said that she and Sushant Singh Rajput were staying at a 600-year-old heritage hotel on their vacation and Sushant was blown away by the rich culture of the place. It was previously reported by India Today Television that Sushant's former domestic help Ashok claimed that the late actor's health deteriorated after he returned from the trip.
